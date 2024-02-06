Back to top

Timken (TKR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Timken (TKR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.09 billion, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.37, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion, representing a surprise of +3.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Timken performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Motion: $367 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $352.07 million.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Bearings: $724.20 million compared to the $701.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Motion: $81.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $68.92 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Bearings: $132.50 million compared to the $130.57 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Timken have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

