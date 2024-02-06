Back to top

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON - Free Report) reported $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion, representing a surprise of +0.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ON Semiconductor Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Market- Automotive: $1.11 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.
  • Revenue- Market- Industrial: $497.10 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $561.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.
  • Revenue- Market- Others: $406.80 million versus $340.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.7% change.
Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

