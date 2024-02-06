Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Allegiant Travel (ALGT - Free Report) reported revenue of $611 million, down 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $3.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $601.47 million, representing a surprise of +1.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +116.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allegiant Travel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Available seat miles - Total system statistics: 4,607.17 million compared to the 4,538.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Available seat miles - Scheduled service statistics: 4,429.83 million versus 4,419.9 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Fuel Cost Per Gallon - Total system statistics: 3.21 $/gal versus 3.27 $/gal estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total scheduled service statistics revenue per ASM (TRASM): 13.16 cents versus 13.11 cents estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average fare - Scheduled service statistics: $70.22 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.57.
  • Passengers - Total system statistics: 4,145,771 compared to the 4,286,520 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Load factor - Scheduled service statistics: 83.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 84.2%.
  • Operating CASM, excluding fuel - Total system statistics: 8.94 cents versus 9.12 cents estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fixed fee contract revenue: $24.95 million compared to the $20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.
  • Passenger revenue: $556.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $547.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
  • Third party products: $26.69 million compared to the $28.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
  • Other revenue: $3.24 million compared to the $0.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +526.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Allegiant Travel here>>>

Shares of Allegiant Travel have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise