India ETFs Are Booming; Here's Why
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Kevin Carter, founder of EMQQ Global, about investing in India, a market that he believes is the 'perfect' emerging opportunity for investors now.
India remains the fastest-growing major economy, with growth estimated at 6.7% in 2023 and projected to be 6.5% in 2024, according to the latest update from the IMF’s World Economic Outlook.
The country is emerging as a clear beneficiary of China's economic downturn as many large multinationals continue to explore alternatives to China amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Apple (AAPL - Free Report) is expanding its manufacturing presence in India, while Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) recently announced partnerships with Indian conglomerates, Tata Group and Reliance Industries, in the field of artificial intelligence.
Indian stocks have significantly outperformed China’s in the past few years. The Chinese economy continues to stumble, and the real estate market is in crisis. Furthermore, it appears that the regulatory crackdown on tech companies isn't over yet.
In the past five years, India has witnessed amazing progress in digitization, thanks mainly to the Aadhaar digital ID scheme and the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payments system.
The India Internet & E-commerce ETF (INQQ - Free Report) holds promising companies poised to benefit from the digital boom. It is up over 38% over the past year.
The WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (EPI - Free Report) holds profitable companies in the Indian equity market. It has significantly outperformed the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA - Free Report) , the most popular product in the space, over the long term due to its focus on higher-quality firms.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.