We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) closed at $53.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.2%.
The company's stock has dropped by 6.86% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 1500% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $323.96 million, up 82.04% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.64% decrease. Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 56.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.17, which means Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, placing it within the top 45% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CELH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.