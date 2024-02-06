We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) standing at $15, reflecting a -0.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.
Shares of the specialty finance company witnessed a gain of 1.96% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.87% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Goldman Sachs BDC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 28, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.57, indicating a 12.31% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $117.09 million, reflecting a 9.94% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.58 of its industry.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GSBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.