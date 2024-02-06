We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Subaru Corporation (FUJHY - Free Report) reached $10, with a -0.3% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.2%.
The the stock of company has risen by 5.14% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.
The upcoming earnings release of Subaru Corporation will be of great interest to investors.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.41% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Subaru Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Subaru Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.04. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.34 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that FUJHY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.33 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.