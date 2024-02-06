Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NXP (NXPI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.42 billion, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.71, compared to $3.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.64, the EPS surprise was +1.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NXP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Automotive: $1.90 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other: $455 million compared to the $469.25 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Industrial & IoT: $662 million compared to the $644.19 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Mobile: $406 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $384.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
Shares of NXP have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

