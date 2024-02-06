Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Simon Property (SPG) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Simon Property (SPG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.53 billion, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.69, compared to $2.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion, representing a surprise of +4.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Simon Property performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets - Occupancy - Total Portfolio: 95.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95.4%.
  • Revenue- Management fees and other revenues: $33.48 million versus $31.99 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Revenue- Lease income: $1.36 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.
  • Revenue- Other income: $131.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $98.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +62.5%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $2.29 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.89.
Shares of Simon Property have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

