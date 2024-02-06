Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Premier, Inc. (PINC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) reported $334.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $338.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Premier, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Products: $55.78 million versus $63.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.7% change.
  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Services and software licenses- Net administrative fees: $149.56 million versus $146.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.
  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Services and software licenses: $162.07 million compared to the $158.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Performance Services: $116.96 million compared to the $122.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Software licenses, other services and support: $12.51 million versus $11.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change.
  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services: $217.86 million versus $221.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Supply Chain Services: $114.49 million compared to the $114.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$31.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$32.72 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Services: $30.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.17 million.
Shares of Premier, Inc. have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

