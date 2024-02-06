Back to top

Compared to Estimates, ChampionX (CHX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

ChampionX (CHX - Free Report) reported $943.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.3%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $953.93 million, representing a surprise of -1.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ChampionX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Production & Automation Technologies: $241.29 million compared to the $244.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Production Chemical Technologies: $634.14 million versus $637.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Revenue- Reservoir Chemical Technologies: $21.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.7%.
  • Revenue- Drilling Technologies: $46.82 million compared to the $48.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Production Chemical Technologies: $139.11 million compared to the $128.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Production & Automation Technologies: $52.80 million versus $55.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$9.62 million compared to the -$13.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Reservoir Chemical Technologies: $5.50 million versus $4.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Drilling Technologies: $10.36 million versus $10.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of ChampionX have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

