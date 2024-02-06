Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Industries Group (AIRI - Free Report) is an aerospace and defense company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 90.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN - Free Report) is a network equipment and software company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 60 days.

