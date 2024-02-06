Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 6, 2024

  • ON Semiconductor Corp.’s ((ON - Free Report) ) shares jumped 9.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21.
  • Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. ((TSN - Free Report) ) surged 2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.69, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.
  • IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s ((IDXX - Free Report) ) shares climbed 8.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.32, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12
  • Shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. ((APD - Free Report) ) plunged 15.5% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.82, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99.

