What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Macerich (MAC) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Macerich (MAC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $242.01 million, increasing 6% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Macerich metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Leasing Revenue- Percentage rents' at $16.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -31.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Leasing Revenue- Tenant recoveries' will reach $62.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.9% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Management Companies revenues' will reach $7.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Leasing Revenue- Minimum rents' will reach $134.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Leasing Revenue- Other' to reach $9.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Other income' to come in at $13.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +59.3%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Leasing revenue' should arrive at $221.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $74.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $73.56 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Macerich have returned +2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Currently, MAC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.