Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Capri Holdings (CPRI) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Capri Holdings (CPRI - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.47 billion, exhibiting a decline of 2.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 9.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Capri Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Jimmy Choo' to reach $170.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Michael Kors' should come in at $1.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Versace' to come in at $261.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Income from operations- Jimmy Choo' will reach $13.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income from operations- Michael Kors' reaching $228.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $251 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income from operations- Versace' will likely reach $27.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Capri Holdings here>>>
Shares of Capri Holdings have demonstrated returns of -6.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>