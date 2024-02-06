We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Scotts (SMG) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $1.51 per share, indicating a decline of 48% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $432.42 million, representing a decrease of 17.9% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Scotts metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- U.S.Consumer' to reach $289.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.6% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Corporate & Other' should come in at $26.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Hawthorne' stands at $103.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.3%.
