Ametek (AME) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ametek (AME - Free Report) reported $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $1.68 for the same period compares to $1.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.62, the EPS surprise was +3.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ametek performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electronic Instruments: $1.24 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Electro mechanical: $494.66 million compared to the $487.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Electronic Instruments: $358.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $343.28 million.
  • Operating Income- Corporate administrative expenses: -$26.32 million compared to the -$27.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Electromechanical: $112.32 million versus $120.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Ametek have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

