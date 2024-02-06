Back to top

Xylem (XYL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Xylem (XYL - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.12 billion, up 40.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +3.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Xylem performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Integrated Solutions and Services: $322 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $319.25 million.
  • Revenue- Applied Water: $457 million versus $458.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
  • Revenue- Water Infrastructure: $871 million compared to the $828.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Measurement & Control Solutions: $468 million versus $443.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.2% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Water Infrastructure: $115 million versus $165.48 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Applied Water: $70 million versus $72.28 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Integrated Solutions and Services: $18 million compared to the $39.85 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income- Corporate and other: -$32 million versus -$24.35 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Measurement & Control Solutions: $40 million compared to the $53.78 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Xylem have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

