GE HealthCare (GEHC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC - Free Report) reported $5.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +10.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GE HealthCare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Imaging: $2.83 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion.
  • Revenues- Ultrasound: $944 million compared to the $959.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Other: $14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.63 million.
  • Revenues- PDx: $591 million compared to the $529.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- PCS: $827 million versus $815.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of GE HealthCare have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

