DuPont de Nemours (DD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, DuPont de Nemours (DD - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.9 billion, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion, representing a surprise of -0.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DuPont de Nemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Electronics & Industrial: $1.36 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
  • Net sales- Corporate: $260 million versus $269.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.
  • Net sales- Water & Protection: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.7% year over year.
  • Operating EBITDA- Electronics & Industrial: $378 million compared to the $388.15 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Corporate: $23 million compared to the $21.99 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Water & Protection: $314 million compared to the $343.07 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of DuPont de Nemours have returned -20.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

