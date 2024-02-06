Back to top

Sensata (ST) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Sensata (ST - Free Report) reported revenue of $992.49 million, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $978.77 million, representing a surprise of +1.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sensata performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Sensing Solutions: $239.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $252.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
  • Net Revenue- Performance Sensing: $753.03 million versus $726.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
  • Segment Profit- Sensing Solutions: $68.22 million versus $74.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Performance Sensing: $184.35 million versus $182.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sensata have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

