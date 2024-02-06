Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Spirit Aerosystems (SPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.81 billion, up 37.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to -$1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion, representing a surprise of +4.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -63.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Spirit Aerosystems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue Growth: 37% compared to the 30.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Commercial: $1.52 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.6%.
  • Revenue- Aftermarket: $90.50 million versus $95.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.1% change.
  • Revenue- Defense & Space: $205.30 million compared to the $205.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.
  • Segment Operating Income- Commercial: $249.70 million versus $282.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Income- Aftermarket: $21 million versus $20.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Income- Defense & Space: $3.70 million versus $23.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Spirit Aerosystems here>>>

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise