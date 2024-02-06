Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Aramark (ARMK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Aramark (ARMK - Free Report) reported $4.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +17.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aramark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Food and Support Services- International: $1.20 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change.
  • Revenues- Food and Support Services- United States: $3.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
  • Operating Income- United States: $174.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $183.91 million.
  • Operating Income- International: $46.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.60 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate: -$24.93 million versus -$34.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- North America: $201.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $201.20 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- International: $53.61 million compared to the $48.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income- Corporate: -$54.06 million versus -$53.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Aramark here>>>

Shares of Aramark have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aramark (ARMK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise