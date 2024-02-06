Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Valvoline (VVV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Valvoline (VVV - Free Report) reported $373.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $375.96 million, representing a surprise of -0.68%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Valvoline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • System-wide stores - Company-operated stores: 895 versus 899 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • System-wide stores - Franchised stores: 995 versus 991 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total System-wide stores: 1,890 compared to the 1,890 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Stores Opened - Franchised: 19 versus 16 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Same-store Sales Growth - Company-operated: 6.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7%.
  • Same-store Sales Growth - Franchised: 8% compared to the 8.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Stores Opened - Company-operated: 14 compared to the 17 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • System-wide SSS (Same-store sales) Growth: 7.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Valvoline here>>>

Shares of Valvoline have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

