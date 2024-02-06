Back to top

Lear (LEA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Lear (LEA - Free Report) reported $5.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $3.03 for the same period compares to $2.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.65 billion, representing a surprise of +3.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Net Sales- South America: $221.40 million versus $208.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
  • Geographic Net Sales- North America: $2.27 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Europe and Africa: $2.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.4%.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Asia: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- E-Systems: $1.50 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Seating: $4.34 billion compared to the $4.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted Segment Earnings- E-Systems: $84 million versus $84.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Segment Earnings- Seating: $293.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $306.14 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lear here>>>

Shares of Lear have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

