Gartner (IT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Gartner (IT - Free Report) reported $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $3.04 for the same period compares to $3.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.78, the EPS surprise was +9.35%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gartner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Revenue- Research: $1.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Adjusted Revenue- Consulting: $128.50 million compared to the $133 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.
  • Adjusted Revenue- Conferences: $214.40 million versus $213.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.
Shares of Gartner have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

