Tradeweb (TW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Tradeweb Markets (
TW Quick Quote TW - Free Report) reported revenue of $370 million, up 26.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +1.59%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Tradeweb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average Daily Volumes - Rates: $1,087.75 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $944.72 billion. Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Equities: $15.97 versus $16.53 estimated by nine analysts on average. Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Credit: $64.64 versus $60.91 estimated by nine analysts on average. Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Rates: $1.95 versus $2.09 estimated by nine analysts on average. Revenue by Asset Class- Equities- Fixed: $2.38 million versus $2.33 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change. Revenue by Asset Class- Total Variable: $265.28 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $247.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.7%. Revenue by Asset Class- Other: $5.42 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $5.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%. Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Fixed: $4.16 million compared to the $4.32 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year. Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Fixed: $7.47 million compared to the $7.55 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year. Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Variable: $12.45 million compared to the $11.97 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.4% year over year. Revenue by Asset Class- Equities- Variable: $23.67 million compared to the $22.71 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year. Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Variable: $132.25 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $93.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +72%. View all Key Company Metrics for Tradeweb here>>>
Shares of Tradeweb have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Tradeweb (TW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2023, Tradeweb Markets (TW - Free Report) reported revenue of $370 million, up 26.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +1.59%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Tradeweb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Tradeweb here>>>
- Average Daily Volumes - Rates: $1,087.75 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $944.72 billion.
- Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Equities: $15.97 versus $16.53 estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Credit: $64.64 versus $60.91 estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Rates: $1.95 versus $2.09 estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Equities- Fixed: $2.38 million versus $2.33 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Total Variable: $265.28 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $247.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.7%.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Other: $5.42 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $5.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Fixed: $4.16 million compared to the $4.32 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Fixed: $7.47 million compared to the $7.55 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Variable: $12.45 million compared to the $11.97 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.4% year over year.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Equities- Variable: $23.67 million compared to the $22.71 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Variable: $132.25 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $93.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +72%.
Shares of Tradeweb have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.