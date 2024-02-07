We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mitsubishi UFJ's (MUFG) Nine Months Earnings Increase Y/Y
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG - Free Report) reported profits attributable to the owners of the parent for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 (ended Dec 31, 2023) of ¥1.3 trillion ($8.72 billion), up from ¥343.1 million in the prior-year quarter.
Increased gross profits, a rise in net fees and commissions, and net trading profits acted as tailwinds. Also, a rise in loan and deposit balances was a positive. On the flip side, a decline in net interest income (NII) was a dampener.
Gross Profits Improve, G&A Expenses Down
Gross profits (before credit costs for trust accounts) for the nine-month period were ¥ 3.62 trillion ($24.34 billion), up 1.1% from the prior-year period's level.
The results reflect a 22.2% year-over-year decline in NII, which came in at ¥1.80 trillion ($12.10 billion) during the reported period. Trust fees, along with net fees and commissions, totaled ¥1.29 trillion ($8.64 billion), up 3% year over year. Mitsubishi UFJ’s net trading profits (including net other operating profits) were ¥534 billion ($3.59 billion), up from ¥18.1 billion recorded in the prior-year period.
Mitsubishi UFJ’s total credit costs were ¥263.6 billion ($1.77 billion), down 45.6% from the first nine months of fiscal 2023.
General and administrative (G&A) expenses decreased 4.5% year over year to ¥2,098.8 billion ($14.11 billion).
The expense ratio was 57.9%, down from 61.4% in the prior-year period. A decrease in this ratio indicates a rise in profitability.
Balance Sheet Position Strong
As of Dec 31, 2023, Mitsubishi UFJ reported loans of ¥115.28 trillion ($775.17 billion), up 4.4% from that as of Mar 31, 2023. Deposits rose 1.2% to ¥216.26 trillion ($1.45 trillion).
Total assets summed ¥397.06 trillion ($2.67 trillion), up 2.7% from Mar 31, 2023.
Our Viewpoint
MUFG has a robust business model and solid capital ratios. However, high costs may hurt the bottom line in the near term. Supported by a strong liquidity position, Mitsubishi UFJ is poised for inorganic growth.
Mitsubishi UFJ currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
