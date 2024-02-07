See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 5, 2024
Duolingo (DUOL - Free Report) is an education app which is popular with those trying to learn a new language. It offers over 100 courses across 42 distinct languages, from Spanish, French, German and Japanese to Navajo and Yiddish. However, in 2023, it also launched Music and Math courses on its flagship app, adding to its offerings. The company is expected to see its earnings jump in 2024 as more people take to its app to learn a new language. For the second quarter in a row, Duolingo raised its full year revenue guidance. Analysts are also bullish on earnings for 2024.Duolingo has been on a ride since its July 2021 IPO. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is forecast to grow sales by the double digits this year. For investors looking for a top ranked growth stock, Duolingo should be on your short list.
Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH - Free Report) is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. Manhattan Associates appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this business software company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. There has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year. Manhattan Associates shares have added 25.7% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions.