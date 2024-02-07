Back to top

Sonos (SONO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Sonos (SONO - Free Report) reported revenue of $612.87 million, down 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $588.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +40.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sonos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Product Category- Sonos speakers: $503.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $468.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.
  • Revenue by Product Category- Partner products and other revenue: $25.30 million compared to the $19.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.5% year over year.
  • Revenue by Product Category- Sonos system products: $84.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.1%.
Shares of Sonos have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

