Exelixis (EXEL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Exelixis (EXEL - Free Report) reported revenue of $479.65 million, up 13.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $481.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +6.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Exelixis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product: $429.34 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $433.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%.
  • Revenues- Net product- CABOMETYX: $427.70 million compared to the $427.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net product- COMETRIQ: $1.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -67.4%.
  • Revenues- License: $45.23 million versus $38.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.
  • Revenues- Collaboration services: $5.09 million versus $6.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39.6% change.
Shares of Exelixis have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

