Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Tenable (TENB) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Tenable (TENB - Free Report) reported revenue of $213.31 million, up 15.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $206.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was +78.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tenable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Calculated Current Billings: $271636 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of $265389.6 thousand.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $193.88 million compared to the $188.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $7.23 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.7%.
  • Revenue- Perpetual license and maintenance: $12.19 million versus $12.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
Shares of Tenable have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

