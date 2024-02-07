Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Inspire (INSP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP - Free Report) reported $192.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 39.6%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $192.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the EPS surprise was +1325.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Inspire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • New U.S. sales territories: 13 compared to the 13 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total U.S. Medical Centers: 1,180 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,161.
  • New U.S. Medical Centers: 78 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 54.
  • Total U.S. sales territories: 287 versus 287 estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Inspire here>>>

Shares of Inspire have returned +12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise