Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About The AZEK Company (AZEK) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, The AZEK Company (AZEK - Free Report) reported revenue of $240.44 million, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $234.12 million, representing a surprise of +2.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The AZEK Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Commercial: $17.44 million versus $17.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -52.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Residential: $223 million versus $216.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.3% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial: $2.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.53 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Residential: $52.76 million versus $49.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of The AZEK Company have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

