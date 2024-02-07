Gilead (GILD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Gilead Sciences (
GILD Quick Quote GILD - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.12 billion, down 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.72, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76, the EPS surprise was -2.27%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Gilead performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Product Sales- Genvoya- U.S: $447 million versus $441.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.7% change. Product Sales- Descovy- U.S: $457 million versus $506.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change. Product Sales- U.S. $5.18 billion compared to the $5.22 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year. Product Sales- Total HIV- US: $3.90 billion versus $3.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change. Product Sales- Tecartus- Total: $98 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $98.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%. Product Sales- Trodelvy- Total: $299 million versus $297.27 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +53.3% change. Product Sales- Yescarta- Total: $368 million versus $420.32 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change. Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues: $45 million versus $57.92 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.6% change. Revenues- Product sales: $7.07 billion versus $7.03 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change. Product Sales- Biktarvy- Total: $3.11 billion versus $3.20 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Product Sales- Total Veklury: $720 million compared to the $474.10 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28% year over year. Product Sales- Total HCV: $432 million versus $416.57 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Gilead here>>>
Shares of Gilead have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
