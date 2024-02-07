See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Teekay Tanker (TNK) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two shipping names that belong on your aggressive growth radar screen. This week his thesis is pretty simple in that the unrest in the Middle East is going to cause shipping rates to move higher. Brian speaks specifically about the conflict in the Red Sea and how a rising tide can lift all ships.
The first stock that Brian takes a look at is Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) . This is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it also pays a dividend of $1.00 per share for a yield of 1.7%. Brian notes that he generally does not highlight stocks that pay a dividend as that is a characteristic that is not normally associated with growth stocks. Most of the time a growth company will reinvest its profits into the business to continue its growth.
Brian reviews the earnings history, estimate revisions, and the valuation of the stock before looking at the long term chart. Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) is scheduled to report on February 22nd, so there is a good amount of time to make a decision on if you want to make an investment before the print.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL - Free Report) is next up and is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This stock also pays a dividend of $0.40 per share which brings the yield to 4.7%. This company won't report again until March 20th, which is a long ways away.
Both of these stocks have wonderful valuations in terms of forward PE. Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL - Free Report) 8 trades at just under 7x forward earnings while Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) trades just over 4x.