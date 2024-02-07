Back to top

Model N (MODN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Model N (MODN - Free Report) reported $63.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was -3.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Model N performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Subscription: $47.66 million versus $46.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
  • Revenues- Professional services: $15.84 million versus $15.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
  • Gross Profit- Professional services: $4.68 million compared to the $5.15 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Subscription: $30.94 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.77 million.
Shares of Model N have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

