Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mercury Systems (MRCY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Mercury Systems (MRCY - Free Report) reported $197.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14%. EPS of -$0.42 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $215.41 million, representing a surprise of -8.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -700.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mercury Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Radar: $13.25 million compared to the $44.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -69.7% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Electronic Warfare: $28.38 million compared to the $32.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Other: $17.73 million versus $17.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Total: $64.27 million versus $105.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39.8% change.
  • Net Revenue- C4I: $115.47 million versus $98.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Other Sensor & Effector: $22.64 million versus $27.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mercury Systems here>>>

Shares of Mercury Systems have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise