Rexford Industrial (REXR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Rexford Industrial (REXR - Free Report) reported $210.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rexford Industrial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Management leasing and development services: $0.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Rental revenues: $207.91 million compared to the $205.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.29 versus $0.27 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Rexford Industrial have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

