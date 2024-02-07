Back to top

Atmos (ATO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 21.9%. EPS of $2.08 for the same period compares to $1.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of -32.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Atmos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment: $211.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $209.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.
  • Operating revenues- Distribution segment: $1.11 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.3% change.
  • Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage: $118.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.02 million.
  • Operating Income- Distribution: $280.48 million compared to the $265.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Atmos have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

