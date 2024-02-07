Back to top

Jack Henry (JKHY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Jack Henry (JKHY - Free Report) reported revenue of $545.7 million, up 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $539.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was +7.02%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jack Henry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Core: $165.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $166.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
  • Revenues- Payments: $203.84 million compared to the $203.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Complementary: $152.47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $151.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Revenues- Corporate & Other: $23.80 million compared to the $17.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Processing: $233.71 million versus $223.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
  • Revenues- Services and Support: $311.99 million compared to the $313.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
Shares of Jack Henry have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

