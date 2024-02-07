Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amdocs (DOX) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Amdocs (DOX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.25 billion, up 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.56, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion, representing a surprise of -0.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amdocs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $838.10 million compared to the $846.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of the world: $225.70 million versus $217.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $181.40 million versus $178.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amdocs here>>>

Shares of Amdocs have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amdocs Limited (DOX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise