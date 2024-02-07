Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Carlisle (CSL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Carlisle (CSL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, down 22.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.17, compared to $3.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.47, the EPS surprise was +20.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Carlisle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM): $815.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $771.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Revenues- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): $311.60 million compared to the $311.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.8% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM): $254.90 million compared to the $202 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate and unallocated: -$27.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$25.01 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): $69.30 million compared to the $33.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Carlisle here>>>

Shares of Carlisle have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise