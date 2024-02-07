Back to top

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Alteryx, Inc. (AYX - Free Report) reported revenue of $351 million, up 16.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.70, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $337.67 million, representing a surprise of +3.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +47.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alteryx, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): 955 million compared to the 947.69 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • PCS and services: $119 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $120.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
  • Subscription-based software license: $232 million versus $217.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change.
Shares of Alteryx, Inc. have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

