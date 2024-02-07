Assurant (AIZ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Assurant (
For the quarter ended December 2023, Assurant (AIZ) reported revenue of $3 billion, up 12.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.58, compared to $3.23 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.78 billion, representing a surprise of +7.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.70.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Assurant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net investment income: $145.50 million compared to the $125.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.2% year over year. Fees and other income: $434.40 million versus $304.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.3% change. Net earned premiums, fees and other income: $2.86 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%. Total revenues- Global Housing: $579.50 million compared to the $593.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Total revenues- Global Lifestyle: $2.41 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change. Total revenues- Corporate & Other: $5.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%. Net earned premiums- Global Housing: $513.10 million compared to the $520.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year. Fees and other income- Global Housing: $32.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%. Net investment income- Global Housing: $33.70 million versus $27.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46.5% change. Global Housing- Net earned premiums, fees and other income: $545.80 million compared to the $553.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. Fees and other income- Global Lifestyle: $400.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $268.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49.9%. Global Lifestyle- Net earned premiums: $1.91 billion compared to the $1.80 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Assurant here>>>
Shares of Assurant have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Assurant (AIZ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
