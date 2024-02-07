Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About UDR (UDR) Q4 Earnings

UDR (UDR - Free Report) reported $410.89 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $409.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UDR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Physical Occupancy: 96.7% versus 96.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Rental income: $410.89 million compared to the $408.91 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Joint venture management and other fees: $2.38 million versus $1.76 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +91.2% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.10 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $0.10.
Shares of UDR have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

