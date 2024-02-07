Compared to Estimates, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cincinnati Financial (
CINF Quick Quote CINF - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.31 billion, up 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.28, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.93, the EPS surprise was +18.14%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio: 31.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 29.7%. Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses: 56.4% versus 62% estimated by six analysts on average. Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio: 87.5% versus 91.7% estimated by six analysts on average. Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses: 60.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 61.7%. Investment income, net of expenses- Total: $239 million versus $227.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change. Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums: $560 million compared to the $545.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year. Revenue- Excess and surplus lines insurance- Earned premiums: $148 million versus $141.77 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change. Revenues- Earned premiums- Total: $2.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%. Revenues- Commercial Lines Insurance- Earned premiums: $1.08 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Fee revenues: $2 million compared to the $2.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance: $149 million versus $143.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change. Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Fee revenues: $3 million versus $2.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50% change.
Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
- Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio: 31.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 29.7%.
- Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses: 56.4% versus 62% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio: 87.5% versus 91.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses: 60.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 61.7%.
- Investment income, net of expenses- Total: $239 million versus $227.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.
- Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums: $560 million compared to the $545.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Excess and surplus lines insurance- Earned premiums: $148 million versus $141.77 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
- Revenues- Earned premiums- Total: $2.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
- Revenues- Commercial Lines Insurance- Earned premiums: $1.08 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
- Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Fee revenues: $2 million compared to the $2.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance: $149 million versus $143.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change.
- Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Fee revenues: $3 million versus $2.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50% change.
Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.