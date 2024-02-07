Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brunswick Corporation (BC - Free Report) is a recreational product manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) is an integrated energy and chemicals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.4% downward over the last 60 days.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS - Free Report) is an organizing solutions company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 230% downward over the last 60 days.

