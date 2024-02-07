Back to top

Company News for Feb 7, 2024

  • ArcBest Corp.’s ((ARCB - Free Report) ) shares jumped 8.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.47, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19.
  • Shares of Centene Corp. ((CNC - Free Report) ) rose 1.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.45, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43.
  • Autohome Inc.’s ((ATHM - Free Report) ) shares soared 11.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $269.22 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $264.99 million.
  • Shares of Linde plc ((LIN - Free Report) ) surged 3.7% after posting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $3.59, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.50.

