Linde's (LIN) Q4 Earnings Top on Solid Americas Business Unit
Linde plc (LIN - Free Report) recently reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.59 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.50. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s profit of $3.16.
Also, total quarterly revenues of $8.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.1 billion and improved from the year-ago quarter’s $7.9 billion.
Strong quarterly earnings were primarily driven by higher pricing and volumes from the Americas segment.
Americas Segment
The Americas business unit represents LIN’s operational activities associated with industrial gases in 20 countries, comprising the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. In the December quarter of 2023, the business segment was responsible for 47% of total operating profit.
Linde’s fourth-quarter operating profit in the Americas segment was up almost 14% year over year to $1.08 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion.
Revenues from the segment came at $3.6 billion for the reported quarter, improving from $3.4 billion a year ago but marginally missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Overall, an uptick in pricing and volumes aided the segment. To view our detailed earnings blog: Linde's (LIN - Free Report) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Prices.
